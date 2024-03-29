Madgaon Express Box Office Report: Kunal Kemmu's film continues to STRUGGLE in first week, earns THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Madgaon Express was released in cinemas on March 22, 2024

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express has failed to churn out big in its first week. As per Sacnilk.com, the comedy drama flick has managed to collect just Rs 1.20 crore on its Day 7, taking the total collections to Rs 13.50 crore in the first week. The film opened to a decent Rs 1.5 crore on March 22 and picked up well during the extended weekend. However, it struggled during the non-holidays week days and could not manage to attract the audience to theatres.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 1.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 2.85 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 2.60 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 1.45 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 1.20 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) - Rs 1.20 crore

Total - Rs 13.50 crore

On occupancy front, Madgaon Express had an overall 12.64 per cent occupancy on its March 28, with a major contribution coming from the night shows. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, and Upendra Limaye in important roles.

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film, Madgaon Express is produced under the Excel Entertainment banner of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. This is a comedy film about three friends, in which Divyendu, Avinash, and Pratik are seen in lead roles. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi has playued the leading lady in the flick.

In a recent event, Kunal exclusively answered to India TV about the three lead characters and said, ''the three characters are so different in real that it was exciting to cast them all together in one film. Three serious people coming together as friends for a comedy film will be fun to watch.''

Also Read: Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh breaks down at trailer launch after Imtiaz Ali says THIS about him | WATCH

Also Read: After Animal, Bobby Deol to play lead antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer? Deets inside