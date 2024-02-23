Kiran Rao REVEALS what Aamir Khan is focusing on during his hiatus from films

Follow us on Image Source : X Kiran Rao's Laapata Ladies is releasing on March 1, 2024

Kiran Rao is all geared up for her latest offering titled Laapata Ladies, which is also co-produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan. The team of the upcoming flick is currently busy with promotions and is travelling from one city to another for the same. The team of Laapata Ladies was recently in New Delhi where the film's director exclusively had a chat with our journalist, Jaya Dwivedie. During the chat, Kiran discussed several topics, among them was about Aamir Khan and what he is upto as he is currently on a hiatus from films after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha.

What is Aamir Khan doing in his acting hiatus?

Revealing what Aamir is focusing on during his hiatus from films, the filmmaker said, ''Aamir Khan loves singing. He is learning to sing. He wants to sing film songs. There are many singers who want to act in films, but Aamir Khan is the opposite. Aamir is an actor who wants to become a singer. People want to become actors and they want to become singers. During this conversation, Kiran Rao told that Aamir is very sensitive and its effect was seen even during the failure of 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. He was quite impressed. Not only this, he also told that Aamir Khan is a very patient person. He does everything very comfortably.''

In the same interview, she also talked about her divorce with Aamit and how they are still close friends.

She said that her divorce was quite different from that of common people, because even after the divorce, she was going to remain completely connected to Aamir Khan like a family. Kiran said that they wanted to raise their son together, so even today both of them live together like a family in the same building and share a good and deep friendly relationship.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Laapata Ladies is releasing on March 1, 2024.

Also Read: 'One day, while I was hiding..'': Shahid Kapoor REVEALS real reason behind quitting smoking

Also Read: Ashok Saraf, well-known for his role in Hum Paanch, presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award