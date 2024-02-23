'One day, while I was hiding..'': Shahid Kapoor REVEALS real reason behind quitting smoking

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor last featured inTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon.

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also featured Kriti Sanon. the actor recently graced the very first episode of the new season of Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha. On the show, the TBMAUJ actor opened up about several topics including the real reason behind quitting smoking.

''When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter (Misha) and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking,'' he said.

The first episode of the popular celebrity chat show is streaming on JioTV and JioTV Plus. There are several reports doing rounds on the internet claiming that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff, among other B-town celebs will be featuring in the latest season of Neha Dhupia-hosted show.

Shahid Kapoor on work front

The actor was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a his own creation, a robot (played by Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

He will next be seen in Rosshan Andrrews's directorial Deva. It will also feature Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in important roles. As per IMDb, Deva is expected to revolve around a rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

