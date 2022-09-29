Katrina Kaif's superhero film 'is surely happening', confirms director Ali Abbas Zafar | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar's photos

A lot of buzz has been revolving around the diva Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar about them coming together for the upcoming superhero film titled, 'Super Soldier'. The flick was announced in early 2020 but couldn't hit the floors for various unknown reasons. Katrina will be seen playing a titular character. This will be an amazing sight to see the talented actress in such a different avatar.

Director Zafar has shared with News18.com, “The superhero film with Katrina is surely happening. It is with Netflix and the schedule of the film was completely shaken due to the pandemic and Katrina had to finish Tiger 3 and her other commitments. She is now married and is in the most beautiful chapter of her life. Right now I am doing the recce for my next film, but we will soon sit together and discuss our schedules and will start working on it as soon as we are done with our other commitments".

It has been learnt that Zafar is currently focussing on the reboot of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film was announced in February this year had generated much interest. Fans will see the two handsome hunks of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share screen space for the first time. Talking about the movie, he shared, “The film has nothing to do with the original film. It is a brand new take. We are just using the title and the idea is to do a cool and contemporary action film with two of the most celebrated action stars in the country. Akshay sir has been exploring the genre for a long time, and Tiger is a new kid on the block who is creating waves with his style of stunts. So, my idea is to bring the old and new school together, and create some cool hand-to-hand combat and action sequences".

Zafar has also been receiving rave reviews for his latest directorial Jogi, featuring Diljit Dosanjh which was released on Netflix two weeks back.

