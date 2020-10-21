Wednesday, October 21, 2020
     
Kartik Aaryan to shoot for a film in his Lakme Fashion Week's new regal look?

Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of his royal look from Lakme Fashion Week on social media. He even asked his fans if he should shoot for a film in this avatar.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2020 9:36 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares his new regal look for Lakme Fashion Week
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN

Kartik Aaryan in royal look

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is popular for his chocolate-boy image recently surprised his fans with a totally different avatar. Kartik donned a new royal avtar for Lakme Fashion Week which is winning hearts on social media.

The actor shared the look on his Instagram handle where he is looking nothing less than a prince in long hair, sherwani and pearls. In the picture he is seen staring out of a window. He captioned his pic saying, Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na? (I should shoot a film in this look right?) #ManishMagicMalhotra @manishmalhotra05 @mwsyouth @lakmefashionwk 8 pm Tonight,”

As soon as he shared the pic, actress Jahnvi Kapoor commented saying ‘No’ to his question about shooting a film in the look.

Meanwhile a lot of his fans and friends reacted on his new avatar.

This is Kartik’s first shoot in 7 months. And before this picture the actor also shared a small video of his royal look on Insta. He captioned it saying, “First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it is for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.”

First thing I Shot after 7 months And am glad its for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05 ❤️ #Ruhaaniyat @lakmefashionwk Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm 🔥 ... #Repost @manishmalhotra05 The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld.Lots of love and blessings. @kartikaaryan for @mwsyouth and @manishmalhotraworld for Ruhaniyaat, the couture fashion film. #muse #kartikaaryan The opening show @lakmefashionwk tonight at 8pm IST.

Kartik walked the ramp as a showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on October 21.

Even Manish shared some posts about Aaryan. He wrote, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld.Lots of love and blessings. @kartikaaryan for @mwsyouth and @manishmalhotraworld for Ruhaniyaat, the couture fashion film. #muse #kartikaaryan”

#Ruhaaniyat: A soul filled experience which brings together an amalgamation of emotions that celebrates our heritage, our artisans, the ones who have treasured and preserved our craft for generations to come. This collection is to honor them. Bringing the Nazaakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab, this is Ruhaaniyat, a celebration called life. A couture film by #ManishMalhotraWorld @manishmalhotra05 for the #openingshow @lakmefashionwk @mwsyouth Special Thanks: Kartik Aaryan (@kartikaaryan) Production: Manish Malhotra Productions (@manishmalhotraworld) Videography & Editing: The Orange Booth (@theorangebooth) Music Courtesy: Jasleen Aulakh (@jasleenaulakhofficial), Polly Saghera (@pollysaghera) & Aman Nath (@amannath05) Beauty Elements: Manish Malhotra Beauty (@manishmalhotrabeauty) Jewels: Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Ranniwala 1881 (@manishmalhotrajewellery) Hair & Make-up: for Kartik Aaryan - Milan Thapa (@milankepchaki) & Yugendra Salvi  Hair & Make-up: Marce Pedrozo & Team (@marcepedrozo), Nikita Thadani (@nikitathadani9), Humera Shaikh (@humera_shaikh19) Choreography: Lubna Adams (@lubna.adam) Backstage & Model Management: Nupur Sagar (@nupursagar) Models:  Anita Kumar (@anitakumar05) Ayesha Kanga (@ayeshakanga) Candice Pinto (@ninjapinto) Deepti Gujral (@deeptigujral) Iris Maity (@irismaity7) Kavita Kharayat (@kavitakharayatk) Medha Rana (@medhaarana) Reha Sukheja (@rehasukheja) Subiksha Shivakumar (@subikshashivakumar) Anuj Singh Duhan (@anujsinghduhan) Kian (@kiankaiken)  Lakshya Singh Lathar (@lakshlathar) Piyush Walia (@piyushahluwalia1010) Robbie Mairh (@robbiejmairh) Sunny Kamble (@sunnykamble) #ManishMalhotra #ManishMalhotraLabel #ManishMalhotraWorld #ManishMalhotraCoutureFilm #KartikAaryan #Awadh #Punjab #MadeInIndia #IndianCrafts #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #SpotlightAtLFW #SpotlightReady #lfw2020

