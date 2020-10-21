Kartik Aaryan to shoot for a film in his Lakme Fashion Week's new regal look?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan in royal look

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is popular for his chocolate-boy image recently surprised his fans with a totally different avatar. Kartik donned a new royal avtar for Lakme Fashion Week which is winning hearts on social media.

The actor shared the look on his Instagram handle where he is looking nothing less than a prince in long hair, sherwani and pearls. In the picture he is seen staring out of a window. He captioned his pic saying, Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na? (I should shoot a film in this look right?) #ManishMagicMalhotra @manishmalhotra05 @mwsyouth @lakmefashionwk 8 pm Tonight,”

As soon as he shared the pic, actress Jahnvi Kapoor commented saying ‘No’ to his question about shooting a film in the look.

Meanwhile a lot of his fans and friends reacted on his new avatar.

This is Kartik’s first shoot in 7 months. And before this picture the actor also shared a small video of his royal look on Insta. He captioned it saying, “First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it is for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.”

Kartik walked the ramp as a showstopper for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on October 21.

Even Manish shared some posts about Aaryan. He wrote, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld.Lots of love and blessings. @kartikaaryan for @mwsyouth and @manishmalhotraworld for Ruhaniyaat, the couture fashion film. #muse #kartikaaryan”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage