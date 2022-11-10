Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Delhi Court for bail hearing in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday arrived at Delhi's Patiala House court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The court is due to hear arguments on the bail petition moved by the actress. Earlier, the actress was granted interim relief, on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 till November 10 by the trial court.

Today, the court will hear a regular bail plea. Previously, the Enforcement Directorate in its reply opposed the regular bail plea of Jacqueline as the agency said that the actress tried to flee India while she was being investigated. The agency further added, 'Fernandez never cooperated with the probe, only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. Her behavior was not good during the investigation. She can damage the evidence and witnesses. Whenever she was made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, she confessed her crime."

Jacqueline named in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The development came in on August 17. Earlier this year, Jacqueline had been interrogated several times for her alleged involvement in the case, the last session being in June.

The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case recently before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused. ALSO READ: 'Jacqueline Fernandez has no role in Rs 200 crore case': Sukesh Chandrasekhar in letter to lawyer

According to ED's earlier Chargesheet, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars. ED's chargesheet stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021, which stated that the actress received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. Also, Jacqueline received a Mini Cooper which she returned."

ALSO READ: 'Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, tamper evidence' in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, says ED

Latest Entertainment News