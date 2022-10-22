'Jacqueline Fernandez has no role in Rs 200 crore case': Sukesh Chandrasekhar in letter to lawyer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BULLAKASAI Jacqueline Fernandez

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a letter to his lawyer called Jacqueline Fernandez 'innocent' and stated that she has no role in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case. He mentioned that all the transactions, including gifts, cars and bags, were given to her as part of a relationship they had. Further, he claimed that 'everything that is going on against Sukesh Chandrashekhar-- is a political conspiracy. Thus, there is no point in dragging Jacqueline and her family into this case.'

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter

He wrote. "It is very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made accused in the PMLA case. As I have clearly said before, we were in a relationship and I have given her and her family gifts. What is their fault? She asked me nothing except love her and stand by her. Every single penny spent on her and her family was earned from a legitimate source of earnings and will be proven in the trial court very soon. So there is no point in dragging Jacqueline and her family into this case. In the near future, I will prove in court that Jacqueline and her family are being forcibly dragged into this case. It is not their fault as everything that is going on against me is a political conspiracy."

On Saturday (October 22) Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before Patiala House court in Delhi in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Her interim bail plea has been extended until the next hearing. Jacqueline's plea for regular bail will be heard by the court on November 10 at 10 am. But ED opposed Jacqueline's bail application and alleged that she tampered with evidence during the investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone. The agency has said "Fernandez never cooperated with probe, only made disclosure when confronted with evidence."

Last month, a Delhi court granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In her regular bail plea, Fernandez, a citizen of Sri Lanka, said that she was a tax-paying resident of India since 2009 and her “professional reputation and future work commitments” were “intrinsically linked” to the country.

