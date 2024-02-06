Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter gets legal notice for kissing in uniform | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is currently running successfully in cinemas. Released on January 25, 2024, the film has already grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. In the film, Hrithik and Deepika are seen playing the role of Indian Air Force pilots. Now, the team of Fighter has been slapped with a legal notice by Wing Commander Saumya Deep Das, who is an officer of the Indian Air Force.

The notice has been sent with the subject line ''Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers,'' stating that the Indian Air Force uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security and selfless service.

''It embodies the highest ideals of sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering dedication to protecting our nation. By utilizing this sacred symbol for a scene promoting personal romantic entanglements, the film grossly misrepresents its inherent dignity and devalues the profound sacrifices made by countless officers in service of our nation. Moreover, it normalizes inappropriate behaviour in uniform, setting a dangerous precedent that undermines the moral and ethical standards expected from those entrusted with safeguarding our borders,'' the notice further reads.

Mentioning about the scene, the notice further reads, ''Kissing in uniform, on a runway which comes under the purview of a technical area, while portrayed as romantic, is considered grossly inappropriate and unbecoming of an IAF officer, as it contradicts the high standards of discipline and decorum expected from them.''

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

Times when Fighter made headlines

This is not the first time when the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer has made headlines. Fighter was banned from releasing in cinemas in Middle East countries except for UAE for allegedly showing people of a specific religion in a bad light.

Apart from this, the Censor Board ahead of its release suggested its makers to make some changes to the film. Following this, several scenes were removed from Fighter including the popular song Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

