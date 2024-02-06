Raj Thackeray's MNS warns Bollywood against comeback of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM MNS opposes Atif Aslam's comeback in Bollywood

Atif Aslam, a well-known Pakistani singer, is all geared up for his return to Bollywood with a film titled Love Story of 90s. As per a report, Atif will be singing a romantic number, which will coincide with the title of the film. Fans of Atif Aslam are super-excited for his return to Hindi cinema but the singer's comeback has also raised the political temperature in India.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying the red carpet’ for the Pakistani singer on his purported 'comeback' plans to croon for a Hindi film.

MNS cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar said that those who are gearing up to bring Aslam here based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.

“It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar said on Monday.

''Pakistani artists will not be tolerated here. Never. This was and will remain the stand of MNS. Not just Bollywood. I challenge the industries of any language in India to have any Paki artists in their projects,'' he added.

Ameya Khopkar has previously objected to the release of a Pakistani film titled The Legend of Maula Jatt in India.

Earlier, the producers of Love Story of 90s, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani said, ''It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because she has sung the first song in our film Love Story of 90s. Atif Aslam's fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film.''

The 40-year-old singer began his musical journey in 2003 with the popular band named 'Jal'. Atif has sung several popular Bollywood tracks including Pehli Nazar Mein, Baakhuda Tumhi Ho, Tu Jaane Na, Jeena Jeena, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, among many others.

