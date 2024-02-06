Ankita Lokhande mourns death of her pet dog gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 17

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who recently participated in Bigg Boss 17, took to her Instagram handle to share a piece of sad news to her fans. She posted a picture of her pet dog Scotch who has passed away. Along with a cute photo of her pet dog, she wrote, ''Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much. Rest in peace scotch.''

Ankita's fans and her close friends also mourned the demise of Scotch in the comment section. One user wrote, ''He waited for his mother to take his last breath.'' Another one wrote, ''I remember this is a dog she got during Pavitra rishta so both susanth and her emotions were attached to it.'' Actress Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, ''Omg baap re god bless his soul.'' Actress Mouni Roy commented, ''So sorry.''

Check out Ankita's post:

Her husband Vicky Jain also mourned the death of the dog and wrote, ''Will miss you, Scotch.''

Gift from Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor and Ankita's co-star in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput, gifted her the puppy. A video of Sushant playing with Scotch inside house was shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the video, Sushant can be seen playing with the dog.

Ankita Lokhande on work front

The actress recently participated in the popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss 17. Ankita being one of the most popular contestants of the season finished at 4th position and was one of the finalists of the season. Her husband too was a part of the show as a housemate but was eliminated ahead of the grand finale due to less vote count.

On film's front, she will next be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role.

Also Read: Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai promises big-screen spectacle