Lal Salaam trailer: Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai promises big-screen spectacle

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Lal Salaam will release in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

Lal Salaam's trailer was finally unveiled by its makers on Monday, February 5, 2024.Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, Lal Salaam also features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and is slated to hit the big screens on February 9, 2024. The upcoming sports drama was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on the occasion of Pongal.

About the trailer

The trailer was released in Tamil language which revolves around topics like religion, politics, and power with the added spice of cricketing drama. The lead actors, Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal are seen as cricketers in the film. In the trailer, a glimpse of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is also seen.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Akshay Kumar becomes latest victim of deepfake video, actor plans legal action | Deets inside

All about Lal Salaam

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen as Moideen Bhai and it will revolve around cricket and friendship, as per the earlier poster. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. It will be released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The production of the film started in March last year and the shoot took place majorly in Mumbai, Chennai and Puducherry. Last year, a picture of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev also surfaced online from the sets and in his post, the actor said that it is his 'privilege' to be working with the legendary cricketer.

Also Read: Do you remember Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhoothnath's Banku? Here's how he looks now