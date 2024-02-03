Akshay Kumar becomes latest victim of deepfake video, actor plans legal action | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar deepfake video is doing rounds on the internet.

After Rashmika Mandanna, Taylor Swift, and other popular celebrities, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is the latest entrant in the list of victims of deepfake videos. A fabricated video of the Rowdy Rathore actor has surfaced online wherein he is seen promoting a game application.

"The actor has never indulged in promotions of any such activity. The source of this video is being looked into and legal action is underway for misusing the actor's identity for false advertising," IANS reported quoting sources.

"A cyber complaint against the social media handle and the company has been filed for creating and promoting this fake video,'' the source added.

In the AI generated video, Akshay is seen saying, "Do you like to play too? I advice you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here. We are not playing against the casino but against other players."

Watch the viral deepfake video:

The users wrote in the comment section: "Fake alert". One fan said: "Deep fake".

"He is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available,'' IANS reported quoting sources close to the actor.

Earlier, there have been deep fake videos of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. He also has Sky Force, Singham Again, Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.

