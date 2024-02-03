Akshay Kumar turns into Lord Shiva devotee, unveils 'Shambhu' song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM MOTION POSTER Shambhu song will release on February 5, 2024.

Akshay Kumar on Saturday took to his social media accounts to share a glimpse of his upcoming song titled Shambhu. The actor is set to captivate audiences with a soul-stirring music video, which is slated for release on February 5, 2024. Unveiling a motion poster of the song, the actor showcased his transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating genuine reverence for Lord Shiva.

In the motion poster, Akshay is seen dressed in a traditional attire, embracing the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in this unseen avatar with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and a portrayal reflecting deep devotion. The poster also captures the divine aura with long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand that are significant symbols in Shiva worship.

The song also promises a melodious journey into spirituality, guided by Akshay's devotional avatar. The music video, which is releasing on February 5 also marks Akshay Kumar's first project of 2024.

Watch the song:

More deets about the song

Shambhu is sung by Akshay Kumar himself along with Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose. The lyrics are penned by Abhinav Shekhar, and the music is composed by Vikram Montrose. The song is set to release on the Times Music YouTube channel on February 5.

Akshay's other projects

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar is also geared up for his next big release titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. It will be released on the occasion of Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial, Singham Again. It will hit the big screens on Independence Day this year.

Also Read: Captain Miller OTT release: Know when and where to watch Dhanush-starrer