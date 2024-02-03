Captain Miller OTT release: Know when and where to watch Dhanush-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Captain Miller's official poster.

After a successful theatrical run, the Dhanush-starrer is all set to land on OTT. Along with Dhanush, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, Priyanka Mohan and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. Amazon Prime Video on Friday on its official social media accounts announced the premiere date of the film and wrote, ''What makes a soldier go rogue? the answer lies in Miller’s journey.'' The film will arrive on Prime Video on February 9.

The period film is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. It is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director.

Box Office Report

As per Sacnilk, the film minted nearly Rs 70 crore at the box office with a major contribution from its Tamil version. Its overseas collections stood at Rs 16 crore while it grossed Rs 53.8 crore in India. The Hindi version of the film failed to impress the audience and earned just Rs 3.09 crore for its makers.

About the film

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the film also features Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken and Moor will be seen in important roles. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Madhan Karky who worked for films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa has penned dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Shiva Rajkumar from the Kannada film industry plays Dhanush’s elder brother in the film. GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

