Do you remember Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhoothnath's Banku? Here's how he looks now

Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Bhoothnath' was released in the year 2008 in which he played the role of a ghost in this film. After the release of the film, Amitabh's character was praised a lot. Along with Big B, a child actor was also in the lead role and the film revolved around the child, Banku, and Amitabh Bachchan. Along with the acting, his cuteness was also praised a lot. Now after so many years, everyone wants to know where this child is, what he is doing, and how he looks. Ending the suspense, have a look at how Banku looks now.

Here's how Banku looks now!

The Child artist named Aman Siddiqui played the role of Banku in Bhootnath. Even after 16 years after its release, Banku's cuteness is still fresh in our minds. Aman Siddiqui has grown up now and has not worked in any other films, despite getting good offers. He is living a very different life, away from pomp and limelight. Aman has left the film world and created a different world, a glimpse of which he shared on social media.

See his recent picture here:

Ad films to movies

Aman has now become a stage singer. He was seen performing at St. Xavier's College, the picture of which also went viral. Now he is far away from acting. Along with his studies, he also does singing. However, Aman started acting at the age of three. He worked in ad films earlier. He became popular with the ads of Horlicks and Action Shoes. In the first class, he signed an ad with Amitabh Bachchan. After that, he refused films like 'Fanaa', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', and many more because he wanted to concentrate on his studies. He agreed to 'Bhoothnath' because he was getting a chance to work with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Amitabh Bachchan and his role was also the most important in the film.

