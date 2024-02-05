Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar 2nd Death Anniversary: Musicians to pay tribute through 'Sangeetmay Baithak'

A special program called 'Sangeetmay Baithak' is being organised on the occasion of the second death anniversary of Indian nightingale Lata Mangeshkar. During this event, many big personalities of the music world will gather in one place and pay tribute to vocal empress Lata Mangeshkar. Sanjay Tandon, Founder and CEO of the Indian Singers and Musicians Rights Association (ISAMRA), has a special contribution to this unique event.

Artists participating in the Sangeetmay Baithak are...

It is noteworthy that this program being organised in the memory of late Lata Mangeshkar has the blessings of Lata Mangeshkar's sisters - Asha Bhosle and Usha Mangeshkar. The big personalities who will participate in this special event include many well-known lyricists, musicians, and singers. Such big names include Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, Shabbir Kumar, Nitin Mukesh, Lalit Pandit, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay Tandon, Annu Malik, Richa Sharma, Madhushree, Jaspinder Narula, Sadhna Sargam, Many celebrities like Sneha Pant, Sanjivani Bhelande, Bela Sulakhe, Harshdeep Kaur are included who will pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar by remembering her timeless songs.

Javed Akhtar, composers Anandji Bhai, Pyarelalji, Vishal Bhardwaj and Himesh Reshammiya are also expected to be present during this special event.

CEO of the Indian Singers and Musicians Rights Association on paying respects to Lata Didi

"Like any normal family, ISAMRA is also a big family like all the singers and musicians. In such a situation, it is very important that this family meets from time to time and knows about each other's condition. Know the trick. I am very happy that the issue of royalty which was raised by Lata Mangeshkar in the 60s, has now been resolved under ISAMRA. In such a situation, we will once again gather like a family and pay tribute to the late Remembering the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar, we will pay our respects to her," says Sanjay Tandon. ​

Also Read: Ravi Shankar to AR Rahman: Indian artists who bagged Grammy Awards