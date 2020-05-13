Anupam Kher lauds PM Modi's economic relief package, tweets how many zeroes are in Rs 20 lakh crore

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher lauds PM Modi's COVID-19 relief package

Actor Anupam Kher praised PM Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore package to revive the Indian economy amid coronavirus lockdown. In a tweet, the veteran actor said: "जब भारत के प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi बोलते हैं तो न केवल देश बल्कि पूरा विश्व सुनता है और प्रेरणा लेता है।130 करोड़ भारतीय आत्मनिर्भरता की कुंजी लेकर चलेंगे तो क़ामयाबी यक़ीनन हमारे क़दम चूमेगी।वैसे 20,00,000 करोड़ ऐसे दिखते है- 20000000000000! गणित ठीक है ना? शायद! (The whole world listens to PM Narendra Modi when he addresses the nation. When 130 crores of the Indian population will be self-reliant, success will be ours. In numbers, 20 lakh crore looks like this- 20000000000000. Maybe my mathematics is correct.)

On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore to revive the economy. While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said a self-reliant India is the only way forward, terming this initiative 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

A few days back, Kher wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh in a tweet. The 65-year-old actor tweeted, "मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत् #मनमोहन_सिंह जी जल्द ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौटें। Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery."

Have a look at his tweet here:

मेरी प्रभु से प्रार्थना है कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री #मनमोहन_सिंह जी जल्दी ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वास्थ्य होकर अपने घर लौटें। Wishing former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh ji a very speedy recovery. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 11, 2020

Earlier, when Anupam Kher returned from abroad and was under home quarantine, his old friend Anil Kapoor came under his balcony and sang a popular old Hindi song for him, ‘Ek Ghar Banauga Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.’ Kher and Kapoor are neighbours.

“In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor ‘s house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon,” Anupam Kher captioned his post.

Pleasantly, Kapoor didn't allow Kher to miss him much. In a video shared by Kapoor, he asks Kher, “When did you return from America? How is India treating you?,” The veteran actor's response is not audible. Anil goes on to say, “What to do my friend, Sunita (Anil’s wife) will not let you in,” and then he treats Kher by singing a song.

