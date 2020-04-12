Image Source : INSTSGRAM Happy Easter Sunday 2020: Amitabh Bachchan wishes safety for all, Shraddha Kapoor enjoys cheat day

April 12, 2020 marks the special occasion of easter Sunday.which means that it's time to decorate some easter eggs and have fun family time. Easter is also called Resurrection Day and it celebrates the day when Jesus Christ returned from the dead. For Christians, it is the holiest day of the year. On the specail day, A string of Bollywood celebrities took to social media and wished their friends and fans a Happy Easter amid the coronavirus crisis urging everyone to stay safe and abide by the rules of lockdown..

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said, "A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well being and safety for all .. प्रार्थना यही की , हर त्योहार , हर समाज का , सदा , शांति समृद्धि और प्रेम प्रदान करे !".

Keeping the spirits high on the Easter Sunday, veteran actress Urmila Matondkar shared a video message where she extended her warm Easter wishes and also a special message.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, shared a quirky video revealing that she will be enjoying her cheat day on easter Sunday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her adorable easter bunnies for life.