HanuMan Box Office Report: Teja Sajja's film mints THIS much on day 3

Teja Sajja's superhero film, HanuMan, continues its upward trend, and there is no stopping at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 15.50 crore on day 3 of its release. On Day 1, HanuMan witnessed a huge occupancy level and minted Rs 11.91 crore. The total collection of the film at the box office now stands at Rs 40.15 crore. HanuMan had an overall 83.69% Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

Hanuman Day 3 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 75.88%

Afternoon Shows: 87.46%

Evening Shows: 86.49%

Night Shows: 84.94%

Looking at the positive word-of-mouth, the Prasanth Varma directorial is expected to churn out bigger on the weekend and has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark easily.

Hanuman theatrically released on January 12, 2024, in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Spanish, English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. The music of the film is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Raj.

The film is two hours and 38 minutes long. As per the film's production house, Primeshow Entertainment, HanuMan has already minted over $ 550,000 in the US and is racing towards the one million mark.

