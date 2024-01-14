Sonu Sood requests public to be patient with airline crews despite being stuck at airport for 3 hours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Sood defends airline crew amid delays

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter profile to defend airline crews during flight delays. Due to the cold weather and fog, several flights are running late all over the country. Many TV and film actors took to their social media accounts to criticise several airlines for their mismanagement. But in reverse in all this, Sood came in support of the airline and requested people to deal calmly with the cabin crews.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Sonu Sood posted a picture of a jam-packed airport. "The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it’s difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airline crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them.

We need to understand some situations are beyond anyone’s control and everyone deserves to be respected," read his caption.

Also Read: The Academy's Instagram page posts Shah Rukh Khan's THIS song from DDLJ, fans beam in joy

However, seems like not every actor had a good experience like Sood did. Amid several delays, TV actor Surabhi Chandna criticized an airline today.

Surabhi Chandana was mistreated by THIS airline

Television actress Surbhi Chandna who is best known for her roles in Ishaqbaaz and Naagin has accused airline company Vistara of mental harassment. She took to social media to share her harrowing experience and said that her priority luggage was misplaced and a ground staff misbehaved with her at Mumbai airport. "The WORST AIRLINE award goes to Vistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or not. False promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by the airline," Surabhi's tweet read.