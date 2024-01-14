The Academy's Instagram page posts Shah Rukh Khan's THIS song from DDLJ, fans beam in joy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The Academy's Instagram page posts Shah Rukh Khan's THIS song from DDLJ

It has been 28 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's superhit film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was released. But its craze can be seen even today. This film is still running in the Maratha Theater of Mumbai for 28 years. From the songs of the film to the dialogues, they are very much alive in the hearts of cinema fans. Meanwhile, The Academy has posted the famous song of this film Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna on its social media.

The Academy shared the reel of the DDLJ song

Yes, the most prestigious film award Oscar has posted a reel of Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna song on its Instagram. Seeing this video, King Khan's fans seemed elated. "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from 1995's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.'," The Academy wrote in the caption.

'Oscar is also a fan of Shah Rukh Khan', wrote a fan on Instagram. Another user wrote, 'Indian cinema superstar Shah Rukh Khan'. While one more user wrote, 'Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the world'. 'This is what Shah Rukh Khan has earned', wrote another fan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki sent for Oscar

Let us tell you that Shah Rukh Khan's recent release, Dunki has been sent for Oscar. Apart from Shah Rukh, many actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani were seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film. It was released in theaters on December 21, 2023. But Prabhas's Salaar released the very next day and defeated Shah Rukh's film at the box office. However, the story of Dunki has left a different impression on the hearts of the audience. From the songs to the dialogue of the film, it has become a hit among the fans.

