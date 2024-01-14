Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners to be announced tomorrow, Barbie, Oppenheimer shine in nominations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners to be announced tomorrow

The year 2023 was dominated by the films Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon. These three films were discussed all over the world and now the success of these films is visible in award ceremonies too. Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon have received the maximum number of nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The winners will be announced tomorrow. Its nominations were announced in December, in which Ryan Gosling and Margo Robbie's film Barbie won, winning 18 nominations. Whereas, Oppenheimer and Poor Things got 13 nominations each.

Critics Choice Awards 2024

The 29th Critics' Choice Awards will be held in Santa Monica, America. Stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony. Chelsea is hosting the awards show for the second consecutive time. The awards function will start airing in the US on The CW channel on January 14 at 7 pm. The telecast will start from 5.30 am Indian time on January 15. This time at the ceremony, legendary director James Mangold will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Indiana Jones lead actor and veteran actor Harrison Ford. Margo Robbie will present the C-Her Award to her co-star America Ferrera.

Where to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2024 in India?

The Critics' Choice Awards will be telecast live in the country on the Lionsgate Play app from 5.30 am on Monday. Earlier, the Golden Globe Awards were also telecast live on this app, and on January 16, the Emmy Awards will also be telecast live on this app.

Full nomination list in various categories of the 29th Critics' Choice Awards:

Best Picture

American fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdover

Killer of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo(Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American fiction)

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone (Killer of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (American fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killer of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Da'Vine Joey Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret)

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)

Kailah Lane (Wonka)

Milo Machado Graner (Anatomy of a Fall)

Dominic Cessa (The Holdovers)

Madeleine Yuna Voyles (The Creator)

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdover Killer of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Original Screenplay

Sammy Burch (May December)

Alex Convery (Air)

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Framon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret)

Andrew Haigh (All Us Strangers)

Cord Jefferson (American fiction)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Eric Roth

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique (Maestro)

Rodrigo Prieto (Barbie)

Rodrigo Prieto (Killer of the Flower Moon)

Robbie Ryan (Poor Things Linus)

Sandgrain (Saltburn)

Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Production Design

Suzie Davis and Charlotte Diricks (Saltburn)

Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufmann (Oppenheimer)

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sara Greenwood and Katie Spencer (Barbie)

James Price, Shona Heath, and Szucja Mihalek (Poor Things)

Adam Stockhausen and Chris Moran (Asteroid City)

Best Editing

William Goldenberg (air)

Nick Hoy (Barbie)

Jennifer Lamm (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things)

Thelma Schoonmaker (Killer of the Flower Moon)

Michel Tesoro (Maestro)