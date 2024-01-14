Marvel actor Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman's biopic after being convicted of assault

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonathan Majors

Marvel star Jonathan Majors who was originally supposed to play the role of Chicago Bulls star in the film has reportedly been dropped from the project. According to reports, the production house Lionsgate is no longer involved in this project. Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment following a two-week trial which had happened between the actor and his ex-partner Grace Jabbari.

Ever since after the charges, Jonathan Majors was also dropped from his talent manager Entertainment 360 and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. For the unversed, Jonathan Majors had appeared as a time-travelling antagonist named Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has also appeared in both the seasons of Loki after starring Tom Hiddleston. He was all set to headline the first part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was originally expected to start shooting in early 2024. In June, this year, the film was postponed by Marvel from 2025 to 2026.

Jonathan Majors gained recognition after starring in an independent feature film titled The Last Black Man in San Francisco. In 2020, he gained popularity after the HBO series Lovecraft Country, for which he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. He has appeared in several films including Captive State, White Boy Chick, Hostiles, Creed III, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall among others.

