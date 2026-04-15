The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 is now streaming on OTT; here's what to expect

New Delhi:

With the final season now underway, The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 has quickly become a talking point among fans. The first two episodes have already set the stage, and now viewers are keen to see how the story unfolds in the next chapter.

For audiences in India, the third episode of the series is now available to stream on Prime Video. This follows the platform’s usual global release pattern, so viewers here can watch it at the same time as the rest of the world.

What to expect from The Boys Season 5 Episode 3?

The description from Prime Video on the latest episode reads: "Soldier Boy lives! The Seven and The Boys learn that Soldier Boy survived the Supe killing virus because he was injected with V1, the first iteration of Compound V, which makes its subjects immortal. The Boys and Homelander alike are on the hunt to find any doses of V1 that might be out in the world. While the Boys and Homelander's minions cross paths in the search, Homelander is visited by an old friend and learns about his true destiny. Meanwhile, Butcher finds Ryan and finally has an honest conversation about the brutal reality of Ryan's situation. The Deep betrays Black Noir, Hughie is confronted by his past sins, and Annie finally cracks under the pressure of the resistance. An unprepared Ryan, defiant of Butcher, takes matters into his own hands, but with dire consequences."

The Boys Season 5: Episode rollout and schedule

The final season of The Boys is being rolled out in a way that steadily builds momentum. While the first two episodes are already streaming, the remaining ones will follow a weekly release pattern.

After Episode 3, the rest of the episodes will continue to release every Wednesday. This schedule will carry on until the series wraps up in May, bringing the story to its conclusion.

Also read: Waiting for Toaster? 5 dark comedies on Netflix to watch right now