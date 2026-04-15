RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Lucknow openers look for strong start in Bengaluru

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bank on their explosive batting unit once again as they aim to overpower an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and break away from the mid-table congestion in their IPL clash. RCB currently sit third with six points, with four other teams close behind on four points each. They trail table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by two points and are just one behind Punjab Kings. Yet, in truth, no side this season has intimidated bowlers quite like RCB. While Rajasthan’s dominance has revolved around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive strokeplay and Punjab have leaned on a more measured, calculated approach, RCB have clicked collectively. They have functioned like a relentless batting machine, a fact underlined by the strike rates of their top order. Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201) have dismantled bowling attacks with remarkable consistency in IPL 2026.

But will they find their match in the Super Giants’ bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy? LSG’s bowling unit, featuring experienced India pacer Mohammed Shami alongside Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi, has impressed so far, managing to keep opposition batters largely in check. Shami, with an economy rate of 6.2, has been the most frugal among regular bowlers this season. However, the trio will need to be spot-on with every delivery against RCB’s power-packed batting line-up on the typically batting-friendly Bengaluru surface. Despite some spirited efforts from their bowlers, LSG sit seventh on the points table, largely due to underwhelming performances from their batting unit. Led by Rishabh Pant, the line-up has yet to find its rhythm, with the captain’s own numbers—103 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 130—reflecting the struggle. Established names like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, along with younger players such as Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, have also failed to make a significant impact. Mukul Choudhary has shown glimpses of promise, but greater consistency will be key moving forward.

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