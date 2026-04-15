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RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Lucknow openers look for strong start in Bengaluru

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: In a battle of contrasting sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won three of their four games, while LSG have won two of their four.

RCB host LSG in Bengaluru.
RCB host LSG in Bengaluru. Image Source : Image: PTI, Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bank on their explosive batting unit once again as they aim to overpower an inconsistent Lucknow Super Giants and break away from the mid-table congestion in their IPL clash. RCB currently sit third with six points, with four other teams close behind on four points each. They trail table-toppers Rajasthan Royals by two points and are just one behind Punjab Kings. Yet, in truth, no side this season has intimidated bowlers quite like RCB. While Rajasthan’s dominance has revolved around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive strokeplay and Punjab have leaned on a more measured, calculated approach, RCB have clicked collectively. They have functioned like a relentless batting machine, a fact underlined by the strike rates of their top order. Virat Kohli (162), Phil Salt (178), Rajat Patidar (214), Tim David (221) and Devdutt Padikkal (201) have dismantled bowling attacks with remarkable consistency in IPL 2026.

But will they find their match in the Super Giants’ bowling attack at the Chinnaswamy? LSG’s bowling unit, featuring experienced India pacer Mohammed Shami alongside Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi, has impressed so far, managing to keep opposition batters largely in check. Shami, with an economy rate of 6.2, has been the most frugal among regular bowlers this season. However, the trio will need to be spot-on with every delivery against RCB’s power-packed batting line-up on the typically batting-friendly Bengaluru surface. Despite some spirited efforts from their bowlers, LSG sit seventh on the points table, largely due to underwhelming performances from their batting unit. Led by Rishabh Pant, the line-up has yet to find its rhythm, with the captain’s own numbers—103 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 130—reflecting the struggle. Established names like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, along with younger players such as Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad, have also failed to make a significant impact. Mukul Choudhary has shown glimpses of promise, but greater consistency will be key moving forward.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 7:41 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    A tight start by RCB!!

    A tight start by RCB with the ball. Bhuvneshwar got some decent swing away from the right-handers, while Hazlewood was accurate with his line and length, hitting the hard one more often. Just on eboundary in the first two overs. LSG 14/0 after 2.

  • 7:31 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    LSG look for strong start!!

    LSG are facing a trial by fire. Their batting unit needs to stand up big time today as they are up against a rampant batting line-up of RCB. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram in the middle. Bhuvneshwar has the new ball in his hand.

  • 7:21 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Impact subs

    Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav

    Kohli is set to come in for RCB. LSG have several options in Linde, Mayank, and Siddharth

  • 7:19 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Playing XIs

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

  • 7:16 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Kohli named in impact subs!!

    Meanwhile, Kohli has been named in impact subs for today's game. Why so? This is because RCB are bowling first, and Kohli can come in the second half and bat. Is there some concern about his ankle? Not sure. Patidar wasn't asked about it, and neither did he say anything about it. It might be to manage the workload.

  • 7:11 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What Rishabh Pant said at the toss?

    "I think pretty good. You know, it's a good wicket to bat on. Because in wickets like this, you can bat first or bowl first. Eventually, you've got to play a better cricket. We feel as a group, we've got to regroup, you know, come together and take ownership of whatever role we are playing as a team. And as easier in every match, we don't want to introspect how we are playing cricket. We just want to trust in the group. And hopefully, people will put their hand up and say, hey, I'm going to win the match for the team m(on what they need to do better). Definitely, you know, we talk about being leaders. And there are a lot of leaders in the group. You know, eventually, you've got to go out there and perform at the same time, soak in that pressure for the team and try to do well. We're playing with the same team," Pant said at the toss.

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Patidar opts to bowl, Hazlewood in for Duffy

    "We will bowl first. It's pretty obvious: good surface, bowl first , take the advantage and put them under pressure. No grass on this pitch, looks good. Everyone is doing good for the team - coming at different stages and performing. One change - Hazlewood replaces Duffy," Patidar said at the toss.

  • 7:02 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB win toss!!

    RCB have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first. One change: Josh Hazlewood comes in for Jacob Duffy.

  • 6:55 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    M.Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

    "Righto, it's time to have a look at the playing conditions at this cauldron that is the Chinnaswamy. Let's start off, it's six-city this. Let's start off with the dimensions. 61m square and 68m square, so there's a shepherding that must go on. You know which side you'd rather be hitting to or not being hit to, as the case may be. Straight at 74m, but it is small. 55 sixes already here. It is an unbelievable wicket to come and bat here as an opening batter, but there sometimes is nice bounce and swing for the new ball. Getting through the new ball, it becomes nice for the batters. But looking at the surface today, it's a touch drier than it normally is. Normally when you get here, you see that little bit of green grass just standing up. Today it looks a touch barer and less grass. I think not as much bounce and there's been a little bit of seam movement up front, so I think not as much. Spin generally doesn't play a massive role here in terms of wickets taken, but it's the Krunal Pandyas that are good with their lengths, that bowls at the top of the stump, very effective. Still a very good pitch. I still think a very good score, but not as much as the other ones. Bat second and chase down? 100%. I' going with 220. It's still above the 200. Nice and good one, this one, for more sixes," Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Faf du Plessis say in their pitch report.

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Is Virat Kohli in?

    Most likely. He trained on the eve of the game. He is at the ground, doing his warm-ups and not looking in trouble. He is all set to play today after his ankle issue in the last game.

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB vs LSG: Clash of contrasting batting units!

    It's RCB vs LSG at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Clash of the two contrasting batting units at a belter of a Bengaluru venue. RCB have the likes of Kohli, Salt, Patidar, David and Padikkal. While LSG are struggling in their batting. Two contrasting teams are up against each other as the Bengaluru crowd waits in anticipation for this one.

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