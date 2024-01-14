Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hema Malini

Hema Malini to present Ramayana-based dance drama on Ram Temple consecration day in Ayodhya The dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini has worked in several classic films which turned out to be blockbusters and fans still have all hearts for her, the moment they see her on the big screen. Actress turned politician Hema Malini, who is now a BJP leader has said in the new clip released by her office that she would be visiting Ayodhya for the pranpratistha of Ram Temple.

In the clip, along with the video, the caption read, "BJP leader Hema Malini says, "I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham". Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement and happiness for the veteran actress. One user wrote, "Forever beautiful". Another user wrote, "People waited so long for her too". "How beautiful you are! Would love to watch you!", wrote the third user.

Last year in November, Hema Malini presented a dance drama at the event which marked the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai in her Lok Sabha constituency. She was recently seen at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception which was held in Mumbai. She was seen posing beside the actress Rekha.

Hema Malini joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and became a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament in 2003. For the unversed, Hema Malini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are trained Odissi dancers. They performed with Malini in a production called Parampara for charitable events. She also performed with her daughters at the Khajuraho Dance Festival.

