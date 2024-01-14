Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan marked their starry presence in Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare's reception | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan at Ira's reception

After the royal wedding of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur, now they had a grand reception in Mumbai. Ayra first had a registered marriage on January 3 and then a royal wedding in Udaipur on 10 January. Many well-known people from the film industry attended the party at this reception. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Mukesh Ambani also reached Jio World Center to bless the couple. Photos and videos of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan from Ira and Nupur's reception party have also surfaced which are going viral on social media.

Shahrukh Khan with Aamir Khan-Ira

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan's reception party saw stars and political personalities coming and going till late at night. Aamir Khan's friends Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan B attended this party. In the pictures going viral on social media, Shahrukh Khan can be seen posing with Aamir Khan, Gauri Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mother. Where Shahrukh Khan was looking handsome in a black suit and shirt. Gauri Khan was seen in a maroon embroidered suit, she was looking glamorous in this dress.

Salman Khan too graced Aamir Khan's party

Salman Khan can be seen in an all-black outfit at the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira. The 'Tiger 3' actor stopped and was seen having fun while posing in front of the paparazzi present there. He was seen entering with swag in a suit. The actor stole all the limelight of the party.

Apart from Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aryan, producer Ravi Bhagchandka, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, AR Rahman, Dilip Joshi, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra too marked their presence at the reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira.

