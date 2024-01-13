'Welcome raodyness...', Filmmaker Kiran Rao makes her debut on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiran Rao

The wedding festivities of Iran Khan and Nupur Shikhare might have got completed. But recently what caught everyone's attention was Kiran Rao making debut on social media. Yes, Kiran Rao finally made her debut on Instagram and her first post on this social media platform is very simple and natural. In the photo, she is seen sporting a printed shirt and denim pants.

Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Helloo Instagram". Actress Zayn Marie Khan, the niece of actor Aamir Khan welcomed her and wrote in the comments, "Hahaha hii K!! Welcoooome". Fans were excited and happy about her joining Instagram and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Hello Kiran Rao ma'am. ;) so paagole has become raodyness. Love your sense of humour.;)". Another user wrote, "Welcome to Instagram @raodyness ma'am". "Yeah yeahh", wrote the third user.

Recently, Zayn Marie Khan took to social media and shared pictures from Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities. With the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Welcoming @raodyness to Instagram with photos from our glam Welcome Night...love you. Last photo is my absolute fave".

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took place on January 10 in Udaipur. On January 3, Ira had a registered marriage with Nupur in Mumbai, after which Ira had a destination wedding with Nupur in Udaipur. Several wedding functions and festivities went on for the past several days in the City of Lakes, videos of which are continuously going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in December 2005. The couple had met on the sets of Lagaan. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have a son named Azad Rao Khan. They got divorced on July 3, 2021, after 15 years of their marriage.

