Watch: A.R Rahman's fan stops his car to perform Maa Tujhey Salaam, video goes viral

Music composer A.R Rahman was in for a surprise when a fan sweetly came up to his car and asked whether she could sing to him his popular track Maa Tujhey Salaam. The moment she began singing, A.R. Rahman began to record her singing. The video went viral within no time. In the clip, the fan along with singing was also playing the guitar, which impressed A.R. Rahman and brought a smile to his face. Fans loved the clip and expressed their love in the comment section.

One user said, "Vande Mataram pure magic of A.R. Rahman". Another user said, "Awesome". Several fans commented on heart and fire emojis. The fan named Célinedee Matahari who performed in front of A.R. Rahman also shared the video on social media as well. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "It was such an honour finally meeting the legend @arrahman...thank you for letting me sing for you..#india #bollywood #indian#arrahman#viral".

A.R. Rahman's upcoming projects

A.R. Rahman will be continuing his streak of creating good music with new projects. He will be composing music for Aishwarya Rajnikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam. He also has Ram Charan's RC 16 and Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's film Chamkila. His latest song Suro Suro which featured Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh was released recently.

