Lohri 2024: From Laal Ghaghra to Jalsa 2.0, popular Bollywood tracks you can play this festival

Lohri is a beautiful festival which is celebrated in Punjab. This festival marks the end of cold days and the beginning of a new harvest season. Lohri is a joyous festival which is celebrated with fun. But without music, Lohri is always complete. Let's take a look at the popular Bollywood tracks you can add to your playlist to play this Lohri.

1. Aa Gayi Lohri Ve from Veer-Zaara

Aa Gayi Lohri Ve from the film Veer-Zaara is a very energetic and catchy track. The song is sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Gurdas Mann. The lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and the music is created by the Late Madan Mohan.

2. Laal Ghagra from Good Newz

The dance number from the film Good Newz is the best one to groove. The song is sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are written by Tanishk Bagchi and Herbie Sahara. The music is made by Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik x Herbie Sahara.

3. Charha De Rang from Yamla Pagla Deewana

Charha De Rang is a soulful and smooth song. The track is sung by Ali Pervez Mehdi, Shweta Pandit, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Rahul B.Seth. The lyrics are written by Rahul B. Seth and Nouman Javaid. The music is made by Nouman Javaid.

4. Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj

The peppy track Jalsa 2.0 from the film Mission Raniganj can be played anytime. The song is sung by Satinder Sartaaj and the lyrics are written by Satinder Sartaaj. The music is produced and arranged by Prem & Hardeep.

