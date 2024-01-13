HanuMan Box Office Report: Teja Sajja-starrer beats Merry Christmas, mints THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM HanuMan is released alongside Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas.

Teja Sajja's mythological superhero flick titled HanuMan had a great opening day despite a tough competitor Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted Rs 11.91 crore on Day 1, surpassing Merry Christmas collections of Friday, January 12. The Telugu version of HanuMan witnessed a huge occupancy level on Friday with 74.35 percent, a major contribution of which came from the night shows.

Looking at the positive word-of-mouth, the Prasanth Varma directorial is expected to churn out bigger on the weekend and is predicted to cross the Rs 40 crore mark easily.

About the film

Hanuman theatrically released on January 12, 2024, in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Spanish, English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. The music of the film is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Raj.

The film is two hours and 38 minutes long. As per the film's production house, Primeshow Entertainment, HanuMan has already minted over $ 550,000 in the US and is racing towards the one million mark.

Taran Adarsh review of HanuMan

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed the Teja Sajja-starrer and termed the film 'fascinating'. He wrote, ''director #PrasanthVarma crafts a solid entertainer… #HanuMan is ambitious and exciting - packs drama, emotions, VFX and mythology skilfully… Loaded with goosebump moments + extraordinary finale… Recommended! #HanuMan rests on several noteworthy performances: #TejaSajja portrays his part with conviction, #VaralaxmiSarathkumar leaves a mark, #VinayRai is menacing to the hilt and #Samuthirakani is in super form… #VennelaKishore - although first-rate - deserved more footage.

Talkibg about its visual effects, he added, ''The VFX plays a pivotal part, garnishing the goings-on wonderfully, but not once does it overpower the story… Dubbing of all principal characters is appropriate… Only hiccup, the run time could’ve been shorter [first half drags at times].''

