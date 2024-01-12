Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD's release date OFFICIALLY unveiled | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

After several postponement, the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD finally gets a release date. Earlier, several reports were circulating online stating that the lead actor expressed his concerns about the proximity of the release date of Kalki 2898 AD, to his last film, Salaar, which was released last month.

Now, the actor on Friday took to his social media accounts to announce the news to the fans, who were eagerly waiting for an update on the film's release date.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a new poster of the upcoming flick and wrote, ''The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024.''

Not only Prabhas but key starcast too shared the news. Amitabh Bachchan shared the same image and wrote, ''The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds.''

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have high expectations from the film as it is made on a huge budget. It is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. Prabhas' pan-India flick, Adipurush, was also a big-budget film but failed to impress the audience and tanked miserably at the box office. Prabhas and the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are in no mood to take any chances and are now looking to release the upcoming sci-fi flick in March or April. However, actor's latest release Salaar performed exceptionally well at the global box office.

About the film

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. The film will hit the silver screen in both Hindi and Telugu, and also star Disha Patani in a key role. Kalki 2898 AD also marks the third collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan after Piku and Aarakshan.

