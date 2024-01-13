Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Peter Crombie, best known for House of Frankenstein, Broken Vows dies at 71

Hollywood actor Peter Crombie died at the age of 71 and his wife took to social media to share the saddening news. He is known for playing ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola in season four of ‘Seinfeld'. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2024 15:46 IST
Peter Crombie
Image Source : TWITTER Peter Crombie

Hollywood actor Peter Crombie, who is best known for his role of Frankenstein has passed away at the age of 71. Although, no additional details about his death have been mentioned. His wife Nadine Kijner took to social media to share the saddening news with fans. Nadine Kijner posted adorable photos of their marriage. His wife later told that the actor had brief illness, for the reason behind his death. 

She wrote in the caption, "It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning. Thank you for so many wonderful memories and for being such a good man. Fly free into the Unboundlesss source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents and Oliver. So many people loved you because you were kind, giving, caring and creative Soul. #petercrombie #transitition#grief #love #joy #gift #RIP #peace #thankyou #yaleactors #compassion #angel."

As soon as the post was dropped, fans thronged the comment section to express their grief. One user said, "How beautiful Nadine. And so sad. Sending you love". Another user said, "Oh honey I'm so sorry for this loss. Sending you all the love. May his memory be a blessing". "Holding very strong space for you beautiful friend if you need me I'm here just a phone call away..I love you", wrote the third user. For the unversed, Peter Crombie was an American actor and writer. He has been featured in House of Frankenstein, A Walton Easter, My Dog Skip, Safe, Seven and Broken Vows.

