Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's thriller earns THIS much

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's suspense thriller has finally graced the cinema theatres on January 12 and the film is gradually picking up the pace. According to a report in Sacnilk, Merry Christmas earned Rs 3.50 crore in India net on its all-second day. On the first day, Merry Christmas minted only Rs 2.55 crore and witnessed nearly 11.56 per cent occupancy. The total collection of the film stands now at Rs 6.05 crore. Merry Christmas had an overall 18.15 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, January 13.

Merry Christmas Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 10.82%

Afternoon Shows: 17.28%

Evening Shows: 21.67%

Night Shows: 22.84%

India TV journalist Aseem Sharma mentioned in his review, 'The film's storyline showcases each character with such purity that it will purely bind you to the end." He also added, "When it comes to acting, both the lead stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, have justified their characters".

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinnu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte among others. The film is based on the meeting of the two strangers on Christmas evening and day old romance which promised to go forward turns into a nightmare.

