Is Deepika Padukone upset with Sidharth Anand due to less screen space opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter?

There is a lot of buzz among the fans about Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Fighter. The film will be released on the occasion of Republic Day 2024 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more excitement for the film. Deepika and Hrithik will share the screen for the first time in Fighter, while this will be their third film with director Siddharth Anand, but before the release of the film, it seems like something is not well between Deepika and Siddharth. Reportedly, both of them have also unfollowed each other from the social media platform Instagram.

A rift between Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand

According to a report in News 18, Deepika Padukone is angry with the makers of Fighter and the reason is that she has got less screen space than Hrithik in the film. This is the reason why she is not promoting the film vigorously. Now tomorrow the trailer of the film will be released and it will be interesting to see if the director and actor will have the same camaraderie as they had during the Pathaan press conference.

Reports are suggesting that DP and Anand have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, there's no confirmation of whether they followed each other on the platform even earlier this reported rift.

Fighter's trailer launch awaits

Let us tell you, the teaser and three songs of the film were released recently. And now people are waiting for the trailer, which will be released tomorrow i.e. on January 15 at noon. This movie is being released in worldwide theaters on January 25. Siddharth Anand's Fighter is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2024.

For the unversed, before this film, Deepika had also worked with Siddharth Anand in Pathaan and Bachna Ae Haseena, that released in 2008. If the rift rumours are true then, a very long Bollywood friendship might come to an end.