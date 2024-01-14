After 12th fail, Vikrant Massey to feature in Ekta Kapoor's political thriller based on true story

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vikrant Massey to feature in Ekta Kapoor's political thriller based on true story

Actor Vikrant Massey is in the news these days for his recently released film 12th Fail. Vikrant, who has always been a phenomenal actor has got the deserved appreciation for his earnest performance in this film. Meanwhile, after 12th Fail, the actor has got a big project in his hands. Yes, Vikrant Massey is soon going to work with famous filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. Vikrant Massey is going to be seen in Ekta's political thriller film.

Vikrant Massey in Ekta's political thriller

According to the report published in Pinkvilla, Vikrant is now going to be seen in Ekta Kapoor's political thriller film. This film will be based on a true incident. The title of this film has not been revealed yet however, Ranjan Chandel has been roped to direct the film. As of now, its official announcement is yet to be made.

12th Fail is at number 1 in IMDb India list

Vikrant Massey is enjoying the success of his film 12th Fail these days. His film has been rated at number 1 in the list of IMDb India. Even though the film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film has crossed the figure of more than Rs 60 crore at the box office.

Talking about the story of the film 12th Fail, it is the biopic of IPS officer Manoj Sharma. In this film, the story of his struggle is shown, how a 12th failed boy becomes an IPS with the desire to do something for his family and the country. This film was released in theaters on October 27, 2025. The film has been directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. After being released in theaters. the film was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hostar on December 29, 2023.