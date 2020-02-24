Image Source : TWITTER Chris Hemsworth to visit India in March

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is all set to visit India for the promotional tour of his upcoming action film "Extraction". He will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16.

"Extraction", which was initially titled "Dhaka", also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018.

It revolves around Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The film is scheduled to release on April 24.