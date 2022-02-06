End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lata Mangeshkar passed away

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6). She was 92. The veteran singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was critical and was put on the ventilator. The veteran singer was being given 'aggressive' therapy by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.

Earlier in the morning, Dr Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days, said "there is no improvement in the health of Lata Mangeshkar, the efforts of the doctor are continuing, her condition is still stable. She continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision."

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.