Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Shock wave engulfs Bollywood, celebs mourn sad demise
Live now

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Shock wave engulfs Bollywood, celebs mourn sad demise

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her, said that the singer's health had deteriorated and she was put on ventilator support.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2022 10:46 IST
Lata Mangeshkar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away LIVE | Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92. The Bharat Ratna awardee tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday. As soon as the news of her sad demise spread across, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the loss. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal were among the first ones to react to the news.

Also Read: End of an Era: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

 

Live updates :Celeb mourn Lata Mnageshkar's demise

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 06, 2022 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Anil Kapoor heartbroken

    Anil Kapoor said he was heartbroken but "blessed to have known and loved this incredible soul."

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shabana Azmi mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death

    Taking to Twitter, Shabana Azmi wrote, "Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIP."

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    AR Rahman in mourning

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Dia Mirza mourns Bharat Ratna awardee

    Dia Mirza mourns the loss with a heartfelt message.

  • Feb 06, 2022 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

    The mortal remains of the Legendary singer will first be brought from the hospital to Prabhu Kunj, it will be kept there for darshan. Post that, preparation for the last rites will begin at Shivaji Park. The Mangeshkar family is yet to share information on this with the media. Lata ji's ancestral residence is in Pune.

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    'The nightingale moves on,' says Hansal Mehta

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shahid Kapoor remembers the legendary singer

    Remembring Lata Mangeshkar and her legacy, Shahid Kapoor thanks the legendary singer. 

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ranveer Singh heartbroken

    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted a photo of the legendary singer from her younger days to mourn the demise.

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Paresh Rawal condoles MAngeshkar's death

  • Feb 06, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

Budget 2022
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News