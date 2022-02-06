Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/M.K.STALIN/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor drops priceless pic of Lata Mangeshkar holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, aged 92. She died due to multiple organ failures at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After learning about the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, actress Neetu Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of her late husband Rishi Kapoor with the legendary singer. In the image, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen holding little Rishi Kapoor in her arms. "Heartbroken. Lil Rishi in her arms," she captioned the post.

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. She shared a throwback image, which features Rishi Kapoor sharing smiles with Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. Lata Mangeshkar was critical and was put on the ventilator. She breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. Her mortal remains will be shifted to Prabhukunj, her Pedar Road residence, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm for homage.

Later, the iconic singer's mortal remains will be shifted to Shivaji Park in Mumbai at around 4 pm to 6pm for public darshan. At 12:15 pm Lata Mangeshkar's body will be taken from Breach Candy Hospital to Prabhu Kunj. The last rites with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed.

Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942, is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.