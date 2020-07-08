Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOMANIRANI, JIMSARBHFORREAL Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh in interactive show to raise funds for Covid19-affected

Actor Viraf Patell has initiated an interactive project to raise funds for people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and he has roped in industry friends including Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh and Naakul Mehta to participate.

"I am so glad that some of us, who are in a position to help, will be able to actually impact lives from the safety and the comfort of our homes. I am really looking forward to making it a fun, memorable and a paisa vasool chat for all those kind souls who are donating their hard-earned money to Covid relief," said Boman, about Patell's initiative, called "Chat For Good", which is a platform that lets common people have a video interaction with celebrities.

He shared, "Would you like to donate & reserve a video chat with me via chatforgood.org? I promise to make it fun! Proceeds go to a #covidfund I deeply believe in. Reserve a video chat via chatforgood.org NOW! Oh! One more thing, if you help us spread the word by tagging @chatforgood & you might be in for a pleasant surprise."

The contribution from the participants will go towards helping migrant labourers, children, sex workers and wildlife via six credible NGOs. "I read somewhere that the suffering is endless. With our initiative, I hope that we can prove that human kindness knows no limit either. Some of us have enough while some of us are struggling in unseen ways. ‘Chat For Good' aims to bridge between those who can help and those who need help."

Jim Sarbh also shared a video and said, "Want to reserve a video chat with me by donating to #covidrelief? Head to chatforgood.org now! Help us spread the word by tagging @chatforgood & you will be rewarded #IndiaChatsForGood"

