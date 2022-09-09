Babli Bouncer: Ranveer Singh gets new bodyguard in Tamannaah Bhatia, says 'I feel protected'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Ranveer Singh feels protected with Tamannaah Bhatia aka Babli Bouncer

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh feels safe with Tamannaah Bhatia as she gears up for her upcoming movie, 'Babli Bouncer'. The gorgeous actor recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which Ranveer is seen hugging Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar and he says that "I feel protected today because Babli Bouncer (Tamannaah Bhatia) is here", to which the actress replied by saying, "I will protect you with my heart and soul". Later the actor chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya. All three celebrities were seen enjoying and giggling at this heart-melting conversation.

Watch the video here-

The national award filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who in past delivered multiple acclaimed movies like Page 3, Traffic Signal, Chandani Bar, Fashion and many others, is all set to come up with his new venture. 'Babli Bouncer' is produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures and is written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

A few days back, the trailer was released and it took us into Fatehpur which is also known as the "village of bouncers" where many men train to be bodybuilders. However, the story is that of a woman - Babli (Tamannaah Bhatia). Described as a woman who has few conventionally "feminine" traits and no desire to marry, Babli is strong and independent. When she's given the opportunity to work as a female bouncer, it turns out she's pretty good at the job.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Tamannah recently invested in 'Sugar' cosmetic brand. The duo will be now paired up for the campaign and the audience just can't get enough of their chemistry. This will be the second time they will share the screen together. Nearly six years ago, Ranveer Singh paired up with superstar Tamannaah for an ad that turned into an instant success and left the fans wanting more of the pair.

Along with this film, Tamannaah has many projects in the pipeline for 2022-23 including Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bole Chudiyan, Plan A Plan B, Bhola Shankar and many more. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's ‘Jee Karda’. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in films like 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Cirkus'

