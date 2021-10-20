Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha to remain in jail

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan Drug case: Shah Rukh Khan's son denied bail

On Wednesday (October 20), Mumbai's special court denied bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others in the drugs case. The accused will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Last week a Mumbai magistrate's court sent Aryan Khan, besides seven other accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Post which, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

The court rejected Aryan Khan and others' bail plea, post which the star kid's lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved to Sessions Court for bail. NCB opposed the bail and stated that they need the accused in custody to confront them with other accused.

Meanwhile, the two women accused - Munmun Dhamecha and Nupur Sarika - had been shunted to the Byculla Women's Jail, and the others - Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, and Gomit Chopra had been sent to the ARCJ.

In the high-drama rave party raid on October 2, the NCB had stated that it recovered drugs like 13 grams cocaine, 21 gms charas, 5 gms MD, and 22 MDMA pills in the operation from the accused, most of whom are linked to the glamour and entertainment industry.

