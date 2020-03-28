Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma giving haircut to Virat Kohli to goofy selfie: Virushka's adorable moments that can't be missed

A few days under quarantine and in lockdown can make you do some crazy things. While some Bollywood celebrities are busy sketching, painting, cooking, working out, reading and just generally chilling, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are having adventures right at home. The adirable couple is seen having lots of fun in each other's company during the self-isoaltion period. Anushka and Virat recently shared a video on social media to reach out to their fans and followers and talk to them about the COVID-19 pandemic. They appealed to them to stay indoors and take the 21-day lockdown seriously. Virat and Anushka ended the video saying, "The whole of India has to stay at home for the next 21 days to save the nation. Let's all unite to save lives and save our country."

On Saturday, Anushka shared a video where she turns into a hair stylist for her husband and gives him a new haircut. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Meanwhile, in quarantine".

Earlier, Anushka Sharma shared an intriguing selfie along with a caption that reads: “Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms.” In the picture, the made for each other couple were seen making funny faces.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. The couple dated for many years before finally vowing to be there for each other for the rest of their lives.

After all the film production and various cricket tournaments have been halted in the wake of the novel coronavirus, the couple is currently using the leisure time knowing each other better.

