After Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya fined for violating traffic rules: Report

Seems like Hyderabad Police have been on a spree of issuing challans to Telugu celebrities. After Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya was reportedly fined for using black tinted shields on his car. The police issued a challan of Rs 700 in the name of Chaitanya for the black film on the windshield of his Toyota Vellfire MPV. Also, they removed the tinted shields from his car. The actor, who was sitting in the car, paid the fine and left the place. Well, Allu Arjun was fined for the same reason.

Naga Chaitanya was on Monday stopped by the Jubilee Hills police for violating the rules. Earlier, the Hyderabad police fined celebrities including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for not following traffic rules. For the unversed, the use of tinted windows on vehicles is illegal in India under the MV Act. The Supreme Court has passed an order against the use of black films and sun films to reduce the crimes that take place inside a vehicle.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is set to star in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film. The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu and is billed as a "commercial entertainer". The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. The film will be Chaitanya’s first Tamil project and also marks the debut of director Prabhu in Telugu. He is also busy working on a movie project titled 'Thank You' under the direction of Vikram Kumar.

The actor has Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in his kitty. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

