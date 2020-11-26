Image Source : YOUTUBE Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi: Urvashi Rautela, Mohsin Khan's song depicts a tale of heartbreak

From quite sometime fans have been eagerly waiting the release of Urvashi Rautela and Mohsin Khan's latest track titled 'Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi.' Thursday came with a surprise for all those who were waiting for the same as the song got released today. Singer-composer Vishal Mishra says his latest song is special for him because it comes from deep personal corners and experiences. Sung and composed by Vishal, this melancholic number has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and talks about the sorrow and pain of a heartbroken lover.

"I have always believed in expressing my emotions through my music. 'Woh chaand kahan se laogi' is very close to me and is a special song of mine which comes from my deep personal corners and experiences," said Mishra.

"This is for all the emotional people in the world, who have emotions locked in their heart which they can't express. I am just giving it language and closure," he added.

The music video narrates the story of a couple aiming to chase successful careers in the big city, where the female protagonist forsakes the love of her partner to follow her dreams and ambition.

"Vishal Mishra has beautifully sung and composed this soulful song. He always adds some magic to his songs and sings them with deep feelings and passion. Mohsin is a very talented actor and it was great working with him," said Urvashi.

-With IANS inputs