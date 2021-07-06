Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BANGTANTV Video: BTS prove they take their props seriously in THIS hilarious new 'Butter' music video

K-pop band BTS recently organized a karaoke session for their fans and followers and made sure that everyone has the most fun time. All the band members RM, Jimin, J-Hope, SUGA, JungKook, V and Jin took out their favourite props and got ready to side-step right to the beats of her summer hit track 'Butter'.

From funny headgear, wigs and sunglasses the boys mix and matched their props and turned all funky for their cool video. This video turned out to be a huge surprise for the ARMY as they covered the original song with new choreographies and quirky styles.

In the 11.39-minute video RM and JungKook team up for the rap segment while Jimin, Jin and SUGA came up with an interesting jig. J-Hope donned a chicken hat and V chose a cute hairband to bring on their a-game to the floor as they sang and danced to their track.

Watch:

Meanwhile, "Butter", the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks.

"Butter" is also the second longest-reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history.

The Grammy-nominated band is all set to release their single CD "Butter" on July 9, which will include the song and a new single.

They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fanmeet "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO"successfully. As many as 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.