Thalaivi: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's starrer drop first look of song 'Chali Chali', track releases on April 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Thalaivi: Makers of Kangana Ranaut's starrer drop first look of song 'Chali Chali'

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Thalaivi' are all set to release the first song 'Chali Chali' from the film on Friday, 2nd April. The first look of the song was out yesterday. Kangana's Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23. It is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Highlighting the initial phase of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu's filmy career, 'Chali Chali' traces sequences even from her first film Vennira Adai (1965). Ironically, having started her career at a very young age, Jayalalithaa herself wasn't allowed to watch her debut film as it was rated 'A'.

After recently announcing the 'Vote for Thalaivi' initiative on Kangana Ranaut's social media to ask the audience what they would like to see next from the film, the makers of 'Thalaivi' were swamped with requests for the full song 'Chali Chali' after gauging the interests of the masses through the trailer. It featured Kangana Ranaut filming sequences in a pool in the song, for which the actor reportedly, shot for almost 24 hours in the water.

Replicating the exact looks of Jayalalithaa, Kangana embodies the avatar of the yesteryear actor perfectly, as 'Chali Chali' replicates the golden era of Jayalalithaa's filmy career.

Shooting entirely in a studio format like the old times, the shoot lasted for 3 days capturing the varied looks of Jayalalithaa through the song.

Creating huge buzz across the masses with the impactful trailer, 'Thalaivi' has generated immense anticipation to witness the journey of Jayalalithaa's life through the various stages. From her struggles in the film world to the rise of her stardom as well as her battle through the political hurdles and ultimately emerging as the fierce leader who changed the shape of Tamil Nadu politics.

'Thalaivi', presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.

The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021.