Tuesday, July 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Music News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to star opposite Neha Sharma in music video of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to star opposite Neha Sharma in music video of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye'

Sidharth Shukla is all set to impress fans with his appearance in another album which has been titled, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' The song co-featuring actress Neha Sharma is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Sneha Kohli. Look how the fans made hashtag #DilKoKaraarAaya one of the top trends on Twitter today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2020 10:16 IST
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to star opposite Neha Sharma in music video of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aa
Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to star opposite Neha Sharma in music video of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla gained a million fans after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After winning the trophy of the reality show, he was seen in a music album 'Bhula Dunga' featuring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill with whom his chemistry was much-loved by everyone. And now it seems that Shukla is all set to impress fans with his appearance in another album which has been titled, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' Thinking about the leading lady? It is none other than actress Neha Sharma whom we have seen in films like--Crook, Tum Bin, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As per various glimpses shared by the fans online, it is being believed that the duo has already started shooting at a resort in Khandala. Not only this, but various pictures and videos of shoot locations, clapboard, fan-made posters have been doing rounds on the internet. And if it wasn't enough, the fans have even made the hashtag #DilKoKaraarAaye one of the top trends on Twitter.

The music video is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Sneha Kohli. Sneha is already popular for directing Genda Phool which stars Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anshul in his latest tweet gave the information about the song which was retweeted by Neha. Neha, however, in one of her recent Instagram stories mentioned how she is happy about resuming work soon and shared a video showing her on the set, in some hilly location. Not only this, one of the fan page shared the picture of a clapboard which featured the names of the two of them. Have a look:

Now see how Twitterati has gone gaga about the new song:

Watch his song Bhula Dunga here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X