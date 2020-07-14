Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to star opposite Neha Sharma in music video of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla gained a million fans after his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After winning the trophy of the reality show, he was seen in a music album 'Bhula Dunga' featuring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill with whom his chemistry was much-loved by everyone. And now it seems that Shukla is all set to impress fans with his appearance in another album which has been titled, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye.' Thinking about the leading lady? It is none other than actress Neha Sharma whom we have seen in films like--Crook, Tum Bin, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As per various glimpses shared by the fans online, it is being believed that the duo has already started shooting at a resort in Khandala. Not only this, but various pictures and videos of shoot locations, clapboard, fan-made posters have been doing rounds on the internet. And if it wasn't enough, the fans have even made the hashtag #DilKoKaraarAaye one of the top trends on Twitter.
The music video is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Sneha Kohli. Sneha is already popular for directing Genda Phool which stars Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anshul in his latest tweet gave the information about the song which was retweeted by Neha. Neha, however, in one of her recent Instagram stories mentioned how she is happy about resuming work soon and shared a video showing her on the set, in some hilly location. Not only this, one of the fan page shared the picture of a clapboard which featured the names of the two of them. Have a look:
😬👏🏼👏🏼🎵💕 #DilKoKaraarAaya @sidharth_shukla @AnshulGarg80 https://t.co/p5pJykPAmg— Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) July 13, 2020
Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala)— #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020
Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I
🎵🎼🎬 Something super special coming super soon 💕 pic.twitter.com/6XAuj5m2iT— Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) July 13, 2020
Shoot location of Sid’s new song with Neha Sharma. #SidharthShukla #SidsEndeavours pic.twitter.com/gShsHuEamx— Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) July 12, 2020
Now see how Twitterati has gone gaga about the new song:
Presenting you the poster of #DilKoKararAaya :p— Librocubiculari (@bailarino__) July 12, 2020
Excited for this one ❤️#SidharthShukla #NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/tHrufn2eF5
Dil Ko Karaar Aayee 🔥🔥— AsimSquad_khabri (@bb14_khabri) July 12, 2020
They both will surely rock it~ excited for Music video Hottie #NehaSharma & Our handsome hunk #SidharthShukla together shooting in filmcity.......
Retweeted if u excited..... 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/REORzZrTBB
Can't wait to see you and Sidharth setting our screens on fire. ♥️🔥#DilKoKaraarAaya https://t.co/Tv1eU3czCq— Sidharth Shukla Fans (@Siddians) July 13, 2020
She is a breath of fresh air..— 🏹🌊G4💫🦋❤Antara 💥🤺 (@G4Gautam1443) July 13, 2020
He is a Greek God.
Waiting for #DilKoKaraarAaya
Excited 💃💃💃#SidNeha pic.twitter.com/PGDpF3IZaB
Handsome hunk @sidharth_shukla is booming back with a BANG with beautiful, charming & gorgeous @Officialneha. Waiting for this amazing Jodi to rock the screens with their awesome chemistry. CAN'T WAIT!!!!! 😘😘#SidharthShukla #NehaSharma #DilKoKaraarAaya #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSid https://t.co/vqR1tbVc07— HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) July 13, 2020
They look cute together ❣— Aafat🔥 (@Ik_Aafat) July 13, 2020
This song will be SuperDuperHit#SidharthShukla#DilKoKaraarAaya@sidharth_shukla @Officialneha @AnshulGarg80 pic.twitter.com/3O2bpOcA1O
#DilKoKaraarAaya Trending at 3rd spot— HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) July 13, 2020
Featuring #SidNeha in the upcoming Music Video.#SidharthShukla #NehaSharma pic.twitter.com/OaQdpJfoyA
For the first time in the history of SidHeart FD , Boys are going gaga over female co-star of Sidharth— Irene Adler (@NaMo_ir) July 13, 2020
Meanwhile, SidHeart Fangirls are busy adoring Sidharth's hot scene they might witness
Gender Equality achieved
Is FD ko kisi ki najar na lage#SidharthShukla#DilKoKaraarAaya
Hot duo ....#DilKoKaraarAaya#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/3xk35nsMwe— 🅆🄷🄸🅃🄴 🄳🄴🅅🄸🄻 (@77777WhiteDevil) July 13, 2020
Just Imagine #SidHearts , This man @sidharth_shukla, who's such a private Nd Non SM person, just tweeted For us bcz he knows how excited we must have for his Projects— 🇮🇳 K😎EL CHIRPS 🐦™🖤❤ (@koelsometimes) July 13, 2020
He IS OURS.. HE CARES FOR US.. HE KNOWS OUR EMOTIONS.. #SidharthShukla is ❤#DilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/WgtGnPMgSj
Whole Fandom right now after the official announcement of #DilKoKaraarAaya— Pri ✨ (@LoonyBeanie) July 13, 2020
*super duper excited emoji*#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/l1ptYKK0ol
This thing is so freaking precious. I mean just look at the #DilKoKaraarAaya hashtag, it started trending even before it was official announced by the team. The power& aura of Sid is something one can only dream of.— Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 13, 2020
Watch his song Bhula Dunga here:
