CONFIRMED! Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space with John Abraham in Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan to share screen space with John Abraham in Pathan

Since a couple of years, one of Bollywood's biggest questions is what Shah Rukh Khan is going to work on next. The actor who was last seen in his own production house Red Chillies Entertainment's Zero in 2018 is rumoured to collaborate with Yash Raj Films again. Yes, as per sources Pathan which will be an action-drama film will have SRK and John Abraham sharing the screen space together for the first time together.

The film is expected to be announced in the coming month and will go on floors in January 2021 where Shah Rukh who is playing the protagonist will start the schedule. Meanwhile, John who will be seen in a negative role in the film will be joining the sets after March once he finishes the sequel of his 2018 film Satyamev Jayate.

Pathan will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who last directed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR.

The last SRK was last seen on screen in Anand L. Rai’s directorial Zero in 2018alongsode Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma that did not strike a chord with the audiences. On the other hand, John Abraham has been was a part of two critically acclaimed projects in 2019, Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter.

Talking about Pathan, according to the reports the script of the film has been prepared but the shooting locations are yet to be finalized by the makers. The film is expected to hit the screens on 2nd October, 2021.

